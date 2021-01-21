Cloud Orchestration Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues by 2023 with Prominent Players – IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Rackspace U.S., Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, VMware

The New Report “Cloud Orchestration Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Cloud Orchestration Market is a complete solution package offered by cloud solution providers, to host, manage, and maintain business process setup with cloud computing solutions, such as dashboard composing, structure allotment, platform architecting, and others, to all user types including large and small & medium enterprises.

Growth in cloud adoption among enterprises and extensive need to optimize business processes have contributed to the growth of the cloud orchestration in the North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, LAMEA is expected to hold least market share in cloud orchestration as compared to other regions. Middle East and Africa are expected to gain traction, but the growth is expected to be stable during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Rackspace U.S., Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, VMware, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., and FlexiScale Technologies Limited.

The global cloud orchestration market is segmented on basis of solution, deployment model, user type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on solution, it is classified into configuration, managed support, portable service, and others (monitoring & security). By deployment model, it is categorized into private, public, and hybrid models. On basis of user type, it is bifurcated into small medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. By industry vertical, it is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); government & education; healthcare; telecom & IT; retail; manufacturing; media & entertainment; and others (business service providers, energy & utility, and transportation). Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, including country-level analysis for each region.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the CLOUD ORCHESTRATION market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020 are provided to showcase the financial attractiveness of the market

Porters Five Forces model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain

