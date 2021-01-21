IoT in Transportation Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights to 2023 | Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T Inc., Garmin International Inc., IBM Corp., Denso Corp., Thales Group, General Electric

The New Report “IoT in Transportation Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Internet of Things (IoT) is the internetworking of physical devices and vehicles, providing solutions to various industry verticals such as, automotive, electronics, insurance, manufacturing, and retail. It controls or remotely senses the objects through interconnectivity of devices. It offers various services such as, traffic congestion control system, automotive telematics, and reservation, toll & ticketing systems, security and surveillance system, remote monitoring, and others. It is incorporated in various technologies such as smart homes, smart cities, smart grids, and virtual power plants. IoT is one of the major platforms, which provide applications such as, smart energy management system (SEMS) and smart city.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T Inc., Garmin International Inc., IBM Corp., Denso Corp., Thales Group, General Electric, Verizon Communications Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and TomTom N.V.

Get sample copy of “IoT in Transportation Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013467

The global IoT in transportation market has witnessed significant growth in the recent years, and is expected to continue this trend in the near future. Moreover, plummeting cost of connected devices, such as sensors & controllers, assist key players to increase their customer base in the global market. Furthermore, growth in wireless technologies, such as Insteon, Zigbee, and Z-wave, is expected to fuel the market growth. However, data piracy and poor internet infrastructure in the developing and the underdeveloped regions hinder the market growth.

The global IoT in transportation market is segmented based on type, mode of transport, application, and geography. Based on type, it is categorized into hardware, software, and services. Based on mode of transport, it is divided into roadways, railways, airways, and maritime. Based on application, it is classified into traffic congestion control system; automotive telematics; reservation, toll, & ticketing systems; security & surveillance system; remote monitoring; and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the IOT IN TRANSPORTATION market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020 are provided to showcase the financial attractiveness of the market

Porters Five Forces model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013467

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis By Type

1.5 Market By Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IoT in Transportation Market Size

2.2 IoT in Transportation Growth Trends By Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share By Key Players

3.1 IoT in Transportation Market Size By Manufacturers

3.2 IoT in Transportation Key Players Head Office And Area Served

3.3 Key Players IoT in Transportation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date Of Enter Into IoT in Transportation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data By Product

4.1 Global IoT in Transportation Sales By Product

4.2 Global IoT in Transportation Revenue By Product

4.3 IoT in Transportation Price By Product

5 Breakdown Data By End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global IoT in Transportation Breakdown Data By End User

Buy this Report Now at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013467

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.