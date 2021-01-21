IoT in Manufacturing Market Is Anticipated to Witness Strong Growth by 2023 | Cisco Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE

The New Report “IoT in Manufacturing Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of interconnected devices that enable communication and transfer of data by use of embedded sensors. IoT in manufacturing provides various applications such as real-time asset monitoring, connected operational intelligence, and fleet management, which is expected to rapidly build connected applications across manufacturing companies.

Technological progression such as smart sensors, cloud computing, and virtual reality & augmented reality drives the global IoT in manufacturing market. Further, rise in demand for real-time asset monitoring, facility management, and better packaging and shipping preparation help the key players to offer enhanced IoT services in manufacturing sector. However, inadequate IT infrastructure and lack of awareness among small & medium enterprises (SMEs) about the benefits of IoT implementation are expected to hinder the IoT in manufacturing market growth. Introduction to cloud-based services and demand for remote equipment management are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities during forecast period to the IoT in manufacturing market.

Cisco Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, Software AG, Texas Instruments, Zebra Technologies are few key players operating in the global IoT in manufacturing market.

The global IoT in manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and geography. On the basis of component, it is bifurcated into software and services. Based on application, it is categorized into predictive maintenance, asset performance management, quality management, cognitive process & operations management, supply chain management, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the IOT IN MANUFACTURING market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020 are provided to showcase the financial attractiveness of the market

Porters Five Forces model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain

