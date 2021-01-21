Financial Analytics Market Business Overview: Opportunities, Key Players, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2023 | Deloitte LLP, Hitachi Consulting, IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Microsoft Corporation

The New Report “Financial Analytics Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Financial analytics solutions enable end users to manage their financial resources and answer specific business questions associated with budget, cost, and revenue. At present, end users need predictive insights that can help them build effective business strategies to improve their day-to-day decision-making.

Continuous advancement in business intelligence and business analytics solutions is increasing the adoption of analytical tools and services among end-user organizations. Further, increase in need to monitor and analyze huge volume of unstructured data and rise in need for data transparency are anticipated to drive the market growth. However, data security is a major factor that is projected to impede the market growth. Emerging markets, such as Latin America, Middle East, and Africa, are expected to present significant growth opportunities for prominent players, owing to limited penetration of financial analytics solutions and infrastructure.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Deloitte LLP, Hitachi Consulting, IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rosslyn Analytics Limited, SAP SE, Symphony Teleca Services, Inc., and Teradata Corporation.

The global financial analytics market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment type, organization size, end user, and region. Based on type, it is divided into database management system (DBMS); data integration tools; query, reporting, and analysis; analytics solutions; and others. On the basis of deployment type, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. Based on organization size, it is classified into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The end users in this market include BFSI, manufacturing, government, education, and others (healthcare, energy & utilities, and retail).

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the FINANCIAL ANALYTICS market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020 are provided to showcase the financial attractiveness of the market

Porters Five Forces model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain

