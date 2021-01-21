Sales Force Automation Software Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023 | Aptean, Bpmonline, Infusionsoft, Infor, Oracle (NetSuite Inc.), Pegasystems, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, SugarCRM, and Zoho

The New Report “Sales Force Automation Software Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Sales force automation software is a software solution, which automates the processes involved in sales such as lead generation, sales forecasting, contact management, order & invoices management, email integration, and others. This software increases productivity and efficiency of sales processes.

The growth of the global sales force software market is driven by surge in need to streamline the sales processes to reduce manual efforts required for sales data, increase in need for tracking mechanism, and rise in need for business intelligence & insights. However, increase in data security & privacy concerns, complexity related to the implementation of software due to varying selling approaches to different customers, and lack of awareness & skill sets are expected to restrain the sales force automation software market growth. Conversely, rise in the adoption of cloud-based subscription programs and upsurge in innovation in the field of mobile telecommunications technology such as 4G & 5G are expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the sales force automation software market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Aptean, Bpmonline, Infusionsoft, Infor, Oracle (NetSuite Inc.), Pegasystems, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., SugarCRM, and Zoho Corporation.

The report segments the sales force automation software market on the basis of application, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on application, the market is categorized into lead management, sales forecasting, order & invoices management, opportunity management, and others (email integration, contact management, analytics, and relationship management). By deployment type, it is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. According to industry vertical, it is fragmented into healthcare, retail, telecom, food & beverages, BFSI, and others (consumer goods and logistics). Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the SALES FORCE AUTOMATION SOFTWARE market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020 are provided to showcase the financial attractiveness of the market

Porters Five Forces model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis By Type

1.5 Market By Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Sales Force Automation Software Market Size

2.2 Sales Force Automation Software Growth Trends By Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share By Key Players

3.1 Sales Force Automation Software Market Size By Manufacturers

3.2 Sales Force Automation Software Key Players Head Office And Area Served

3.3 Key Players Sales Force Automation Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date Of Enter Into Sales Force Automation Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data By Product

4.1 Global Sales Force Automation Software Sales By Product

4.2 Global Sales Force Automation Software Revenue By Product

4.3 Sales Force Automation Software Price By Product

5 Breakdown Data By End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Sales Force Automation Software Breakdown Data By End User

