Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Analysis, Segment and Forecasts by Top Company | Axus Technologies, Akrion Systems LLC, Cleaning Technologies Group, Falcon Process Systems, Inc., Inseto, Axcelis, FSI International, and More

Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market accounted for USD 3.53 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period to 2026.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the major players in global wafer cleaning equipment market include SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., SEMI, PVA TePla AG, Tokyo Electron Limited, SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS CORPORATION, LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION, Modutek, Applied Materials, Inc., ENTEGRIS, INC., Veeco Instruments Inc. Mei Llc, Axus Technologies, Akrion Systems LLC, Cleaning Technologies Group, Falcon Process Systems, Inc., Inseto, Axcelis, FSI International, Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd., ULTRON SYSTEMS, INC., QuantumClean, Yeild Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES) and ONboard Solutions among others.

Market Definition:

Wafer cleaning equipment helps in getting rid of contamination and particles without hampering the wafer substrate. It must be maintained from the corrosion, roughness through cleaning process. It can be applied in memory, RF device, LED and many more.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of smartphones, tablets

Increase in the number of cleaning methods during manufacturing

Market Restraints:

Growing environmental concerns regarding dangerous gases and chemical

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

