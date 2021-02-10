Weight Management Market – Global Industry Outlook, Share, Growth Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Description

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4125033

Summary

Market Overview

The global Weight Management market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 279850 million by 2025, from USD 214370 million in 2019.

The Weight Management market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Weight Management market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Weight Management market has been segmented into Weight Loss Diet, Fitness Equipment, Surgical and Equipment, Fitness Centers, Weight Loss Programs, etc.

By Application, Weight Management has been segmented into Men, Women, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Weight Management market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Weight Management markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Weight Management market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Weight Management market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Weight Management markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Weight Management Market Share Analysis

Weight Management competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Weight Management sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Weight Management sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Weight Management are: Herbalife, Technogym, Brunswick Corporation, Weight Watchers, Johnson Health Tech, ICON Health & Fitness, Planet Fitness, Kellogg, Nutrisystem, Central Sports, Medifast, Core Health & Fitness, Jenny Craig, Pure Gym, Slimming World, Town Sports, Atkins, Gold’s Gym, Will’S, Amer Sports, Rosemary Conley, Apollo Endosurgery, Qingdao Impulse, Fitness World, Shuhua, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Weight Management market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-weight-management-market-2020-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

1 Weight Management Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Weight Management

1.2 Classification of Weight Management by Type

1.2.1 Global Weight Management Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Weight Management Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Weight Loss Diet

1.2.4 Fitness Equipment

1.2.5 Surgical and Equipment

1.2.6 Fitness Centers

1.2.7 Weight Loss Programs

1.3 Global Weight Management Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Weight Management Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Men

1.3.3 Women

1.4 Global Weight Management Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Weight Management Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Weight Management (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Weight Management Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Weight Management Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Weight Management Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Weight Management Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Weight Management Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Herbalife

2.1.1 Herbalife Details

2.1.2 Herbalife Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Herbalife SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Herbalife Product and Services

2.1.5 Herbalife Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Technogym

2.2.1 Technogym Details

2.2.2 Technogym Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Technogym SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Technogym Product and Services

2.2.5 Technogym Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Brunswick Corporation

2.3.1 Brunswick Corporation Details

2.3.2 Brunswick Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Brunswick Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Brunswick Corporation Product and Services

2.3.5 Brunswick Corporation Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Weight Watchers

2.4.1 Weight Watchers Details

2.4.2 Weight Watchers Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Weight Watchers SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Weight Watchers Product and Services

2.4.5 Weight Watchers Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Johnson Health Tech

2.5.1 Johnson Health Tech Details

2.5.2 Johnson Health Tech Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Johnson Health Tech SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Johnson Health Tech Product and Services

2.5.5 Johnson Health Tech Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 ICON Health & Fitness

2.6.1 ICON Health & Fitness Details

2.6.2 ICON Health & Fitness Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 ICON Health & Fitness SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 ICON Health & Fitness Product and Services

2.6.5 ICON Health & Fitness Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Planet Fitness

2.7.1 Planet Fitness Details

2.7.2 Planet Fitness Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Planet Fitness SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Planet Fitness Product and Services

2.7.5 Planet Fitness Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Kellogg

2.8.1 Kellogg Details

2.8.2 Kellogg Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Kellogg SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Kellogg Product and Services

2.8.5 Kellogg Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Nutrisystem

2.9.1 Nutrisystem Details

2.9.2 Nutrisystem Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Nutrisystem SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Nutrisystem Product and Services

2.9.5 Nutrisystem Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Central Sports

2.10.1 Central Sports Details

2.10.2 Central Sports Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Central Sports SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Central Sports Product and Services

2.10.5 Central Sports Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Medifast

2.11.1 Medifast Details

2.11.2 Medifast Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Medifast SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Medifast Product and Services

2.11.5 Medifast Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Core Health & Fitness

2.12.1 Core Health & Fitness Details

2.12.2 Core Health & Fitness Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Core Health & Fitness SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Core Health & Fitness Product and Services

2.12.5 Core Health & Fitness Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Jenny Craig

2.13.1 Jenny Craig Details

2.13.2 Jenny Craig Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Jenny Craig SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Jenny Craig Product and Services

2.13.5 Jenny Craig Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Pure Gym

2.14.1 Pure Gym Details

2.14.2 Pure Gym Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Pure Gym SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Pure Gym Product and Services

2.14.5 Pure Gym Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Slimming World

2.15.1 Slimming World Details

2.15.2 Slimming World Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Slimming World SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Slimming World Product and Services

2.15.5 Slimming World Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Town Sports

2.16.1 Town Sports Details

2.16.2 Town Sports Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Town Sports SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Town Sports Product and Services

2.16.5 Town Sports Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Atkins

2.17.1 Atkins Details

2.17.2 Atkins Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Atkins SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Atkins Product and Services

2.17.5 Atkins Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Gold’s Gym

2.18.1 Gold’s Gym Details

2.18.2 Gold’s Gym Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 Gold’s Gym SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 Gold’s Gym Product and Services

2.18.3 Gold’s Gym Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Will’S

2.19.1 Will’S Details

2.19.2 Will’S Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 Will’S SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 Will’S Product and Services

2.19.5 Will’S Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Amer Sports

2.20.1 Amer Sports Details

2.20.2 Amer Sports Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 Amer Sports SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 Amer Sports Product and Services

2.20.5 Amer Sports Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Rosemary Conley

2.21.1 Rosemary Conley Details

2.21.2 Rosemary Conley Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.21.3 Rosemary Conley SWOT Analysis

2.21.4 Rosemary Conley Product and Services

2.21.5 Rosemary Conley Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Apollo Endosurgery

2.23 Qingdao Impulse

2.24 Fitness World

2.25 Shuhua

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Weight Management Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Weight Management Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Weight Management Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Weight Management Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Weight Management Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Weight Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Weight Management Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Weight Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Weight Management Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Weight Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Weight Management Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Weight Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Weight Management by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Weight Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Weight Management Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Weight Management Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Weight Loss Diet Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Fitness Equipment Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Surgical and Equipment Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.6 Fitness Centers Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.7 Weight Loss Programs Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Weight Management Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Weight Management Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Weight Management Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Men Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Women Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Weight Management Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Weight Management Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Weight Management Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Weight Management Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Weight Management Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Weight Management Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Weight Management Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Weight Management Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4125033

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.



Contact Us:



Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155