Huge demand of FMCG Market 2020 major players Procter and Gamble, Unilever Group, The Coca-Cola Company, Pepsico, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) also called Consumer packaged goods (CPG) is the largest group of consumer products along with the production, distribution, and marketing of these consumer goods. This includes durable and nondurable goods such as food & drinks, and personal, health and home care products. FMCG product is the products which required every day in human life. All sections of the society frequently consumed these products and spent a considerable portion of their income on these goods. The FMCG product group is an important contributor to the economy. The products include in the FMCG group have a quick turnover. The global FMCG market includes the wide range of durable and non-durable consumer products which are frequently purchased such as soap, toiletries, cosmetics, shaving products, tooth cleaning products, and detergents and the non-durable consumer products such as glassware, batteries, plastic goods, and paper products. Personal care and household are the leading segment which generates highest revenue of the overall market.

The FMCG Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Some of the major players of the global FMCG market analysed in this report are Procter and Gamble, Unilever Group, The Coca-Cola Company, Pepsico, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., Revlon, Inc., Johnson & Johnson (J&J), and Nestle S.A.

FMCG Market to 2026 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the FMCG industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report provides an overview of global FMCG Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and regions.

The global FMCG Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

By Type

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Skincare

Cosmetics

Hair care

Others

Healthcare Care

Over-the-counter Drugs

Vitamins & Dietary Supplements

Oral Care

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: FMCG Market, By Component

Chapter 5: FMCG Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: FMCG Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: FMCG Market, By Application

Chapter 8: FMCG Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

