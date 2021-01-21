Osseointegration Implants Market Expanding Massively by 2020-2025 Profiling Leading Players– Bicon, LLC, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., Integrum SE, Osstem Implant

Osseointegration is an implant that contains pores into which osteoblasts and supporting connective tissue can migrate. It is a complex process, which can be affected by various factors such as biocompatibility, surface topography, and loading conditions. Osseointegration implant provides support to the prosthesis till that part of the body becomes stronger and supports firmly. The processes of osseointegration is extremely complex, and several factors influence the formation and maintenance of bone at the implant surface. Some of the factors that affect osseointegration are the implant oxide layer contamination and poor temperature control during drilling.

The global osseointegration implants market size in 2017 is $5,645 million, and is projected to reach $9,844 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.

The major driving factors of the global osseointegration implants market are supportive reimbursement policies provided by insurance companies, rise in number of joint replacement surgeries among geriatric population, and increase in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. Moreover, surge in adoption rate of advanced implant technologies such as osseointegration and rise in the occurrence of accidents that could lead to use of amputees are expected to fuel the osseointegration implants market growth. Furthermore, the rise in prevalence of orthopedic injuries or diseases, increase in the rapid growth in geriatric population, technological innovations in the osseointegration implants, and acceptance for implantable medical devices helps in increasing the global osseointegration implants market share. However, risks and complications associated with the implant are the factors anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, improvement of healthcare infrastructure in the emerging countries further is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for market players.

The key players operating in the global osseointegration implants market include Bicon, LLC, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., Integrum SE, Osstem Implant, Smith and Nephew Plc., Straumann AG Group, Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings. Other prominent players in the value chain include NuVasive, Inc., Southern Implants, William Demant Holding A/S, Cochlear Ltd., and Medtronic Plc.

By End User

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dental Clinics

