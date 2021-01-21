Global Container Homes Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Key Players Anderco Pte Ltd., Container Homes USA, Giant Containers, HONOMOBO, Royal Wolf., SG Blocks

The global container homes market size is expected to reach $73,070.5 million by 2025, from $44,768.6 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Container homes are prefabricated architectures developed using new and old shipping containers made from steel. The homes developed using containers are affordable and sustainable as compared to traditional homes. Companies such as SG Blocks Inc. and Giant Homes are some of the leading players in the container homes market.

The key players analyzed in the report include Anderco Pte Ltd., Container Homes USA, Giant Containers, HONOMOBO, Royal Wolf., SG Blocks, Inc., Shanghai Haicheng Special Steel Container Co., Ltd., Speed House Group of Companies, Supertech Industries, and Temohousing.

There is a rapid increase in the demand for container homes, owing to reduction in construction cost & time and government initiative toward green building concept. Furthermore, the container homes are very compact in size and can be moved from one location to another. Thus, these homes are easy to install. Therefore, they are also majorly adopted in the developed economies where limited availability of space is the major constraint. Moreover, lack of housing units, increase in focus toward adoption of affordable housing structures, and rise in need for construction in developed companies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to prefabricated container homes manufacturers. However, the high risk of corrosion to old containers, shorter life span, and increased investment required on heating & cooling systems are expected to hinder the growth of container homes market.

The Container Homes Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Container Homes Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Container Homes Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

