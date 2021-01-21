Frozen Bakery Products Market Shaping from Growth to Value Aryzta AG, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Europastry, S.A., Lantmannen Unibake International

The global household appliances market was valued at $33,870 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $49,118 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. Bread, cakes, pastries, and donuts, which are derived from corn, rice, wheat, barley, oats, and rye are included in frozen bakery products. These are rich in nutrition and taste and hence are majorly preferred by the consumers across different regions. These products exhibit comparatively longer shelf life and are convenient to use. These factors in turn drive the growth of the frozen bakery products market.

Key players profiled in the report include General Mills (Pillsburry), Aryzta AG, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Europastry, S.A., Lantmannen Unibake International, Associated British Foods plc, Flower Foods Inc., TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Dawn Foods Products Inc., and Vandemoortele NV.

Asia-Pacific is expected witness significant growth in terms of value sales during the forecast period. The market is studied across bread, pizza crust, cakes & pastries, waffles, donuts, and cookies, based on product. Among these, the bread segment accounted for higher share as compared to other product types in 2017, attributed to increased consumption of these products in the European and North American regions. Breads is one of most preferred frozen bakery products among its target customers owing to its large-scale application in various food service industry as well as retail sectors. Moreover, bread is the staple food in most of European countries such as Germany, France, and Italy. This drives the growth of the market.

The Frozen Bakery Products Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Frozen Bakery Products Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Frozen Bakery Products Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

