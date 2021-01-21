Huge demand of Household Appliances Market 2020 major players AB Electrolux, Qingdao Haier Co., Hitachi, Ltd., LG Electronics Midea Group Co., Panasonic Corporation

The global household appliances market was valued at $501,532 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $763,451 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Household appliances can be classified into three categories? Major appliances or white goods, small appliances, and consumer electronics. Major appliances are large home appliances used for regular housekeeping tasks such as cooking, washing laundry, food preservation, and others. They are generally equipped with special connections such as electrical, gas, plumbing, and ventilation arrangements, which limits the mobility of these appliances around the house. Small appliances are semi-portable or portable machines that are generally used on platforms such as counter-tops and table tops. Some of the small appliance are air purifiers, humidifiers & de-humidifiers, blenders, clothes steamers & iron, electric kettle & coffee machines, and others. Consumer electronics include devices used for entertainment, communications, and home-office activities such as TVs music system and others.

The Household Appliances Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The report segments the market based on product, distribution channel, and region. The product segment includes refrigerator; air conditioner & heater; entertainment & information appliances; washing machine; cleaning appliance; cooktop, cooking range, microwave & oven; and others

Household Appliances Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Household Appliances industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report provides an overview of global Household Appliances Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and regions.

The global Household Appliances Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

e-Commerce

Others

