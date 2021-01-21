Orthobiologics Market 2020 and Analysis by Top Key Players Focusing on Growth Strategies- Kuros Biosciences AG, XTANT MEDICAL, Bioventus

Increase in demand for advanced treatment, rise in prevalence of osteoarthritis, degenerative arthritis, spinal injuries, and soft tissue injuries boost the growth of the orthobiologics market In addition, rise in road accidents & sports injuries, surge in obesity rate, awareness among patients, and rapidly aging population drive the growth of the global orthobiologics market. However, high cost of procedures, and stringent regulatory approval procedures restrain the growth of this market. Advancements in implant technologies and rise in demand for biological solutions as compared to mechanical solutions create opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global orthobiologics market was valued at $4,870 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $6,870 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Leading Orthobiologics Market Players:

The global orthobiologics market is segmented based on product, application, type, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is classified into demineralized bone matrix (DBM), allograft, bone morphogenetic protein (BMP), Viscosupplementation products, synthetic bone substitutes, and others. Based on type, the market is categorized into knee, ankle, hip, wrist & shoulder, spine, and others. Based on end user, the market is divided into hospitals & ambulatory centers, research & academic institute, and dental clinics. Based on application, the market is further fragmented into osteoarthritis & degenerative arthritis, spinal fusion, fracture recovery, soft tissue injuries, and maxillofacial & dental applications.

By Application

Osteoarthritis & Degenerative Arthritis

Spinal Fusion

Fracture Recovery

Soft Tissue Injuries

Maxillofacial & Dental Applications

