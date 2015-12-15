Food Grade Gases Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2026

Food grade gases are additives, which play a significant role in the preservation and food packaging processes. These gases are majorly used to grind, freeze and package a variety of products, which include dairy & bakery items, fish & seafood, beverages, poultry products, vegetables & fruits and prepared meals. In addition, for maintaining the quality of food, the use of food grade gases has increased in the food industry.

The major gas used in food processing applications is modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), which is used to preserve minimally processed food products such as meat, fish, vegetables and fruits. In addition, MAP prevents the spoilage of food by inhibiting microbial growth, oxidation as well as preventing discoloration and moisture loss.

Key Players: The key players operating in the global food grade gases market include Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Air Water Inc., Coregas Pty Ltd., Coregas Pty Ltd., Gulf Cyro, Linde Plc., SOL Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, The Massy Gas Products (Trinidad) Ltd. and The Messer Group GmbH.

Consumers have a perception that frozen food products are low grade as compared to fresh food. However, this perception is rapidly changing, owing to introduction of improved freezing technologies, which help in preserving perishables without the addition of artificial flavoring agents and chemicals. For instance, the cold pressing or cryogenic technology using gases such as nitrogen or carbon dioxide has gained traction in the recent years.

The process includes injecting liquid carbon dioxide or nitrogen to eliminate heat. Thus, increase in uses of food grade gases for freezing and increasing the shelf life of food products is a key factor that contributes toward the growth of the global food grade gases market. However, implementation of stringent government regulations toward the use of industrial gases restricts the growth of food grade gases market.

The global food grade gases market is segmented into type, application, end user and region. By type, the market is categorized into carbon dioxide, nitrogen, oxygen and others. Depending on application, it is classified into freezing & chilling and packaging & carbonation. On the basis of end user, it is segregated into beverages, meat & seafood and packaged products. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Food Grade Gases Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Food Grade Gases Segmentation

7 Food Grade Gases Effect Factors Analysis

8 Competition by Manufacturers

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

