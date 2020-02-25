Patient Temperature Management Market: Growing Generics Market, Rising Demand, Industry Trends & Revenue Growth by the end of 2027

Research Nester released a report titled “Patient Temperature Management Market for Cooling Systems: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global patient temperature management market for cooling systems in terms of market segmentation by cooling systems, by components, by application, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The market for patient temperature management market for cooling systems is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2027. The market is segmented by cooling systems, by components, by application, by end user and by region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, pediatric and others. The segment for cardiology is predicted to gain a significant market value in the coming years. On the back of the growing rates of heart diseases such as cardiac arrests, strokes and myocardial infarction, the segment is estimated to witness significantly high growth. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and clinics, out of which, the hospital segment held the largest share in the market. This can be attributed to the high influx of patients in hospitals as compared to other healthcare facilities which increases the demand for cooling systems in hospitals.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America was estimated to hold the leading share in the market in 2018 on account of rising investments in innovative products in the healthcare industry by manufacturers in the region.

Escalating Health Disorders to Raise the Demand for Temperature Control Systems

According to the World Health Organization, around 32.4 million myocardial infarctions and strokes occur around the world on a yearly basis.

The growing cases of cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, orthopedic surgeries and other disorders that require the application of patient cooling temperature systems is a major factor projected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. However, the market is predicted to face some challenging factors that might hamper the growth. The high cost associated with the cooling systems and the stringent manufacturing regulations that makes the approval proves of these devices extensive are few of such factors.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global patient temperature management market for cooling systems which includes company profiling of Becton, Dickinson and Company, Stryker, ZOLL Medical Corporation, QuickCool AB, GENTHERM, Attune Medical, Hirtz & Co. KG and BrainCool.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global patient temperature management market for cooling systems that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

