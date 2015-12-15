Events Industry Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% to reach $2,330 billion by 2026

The global events industry size was valued at $1,100 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% to reach $2,330 billion by 2026.

Events refer to public gathering of populace art a determined time and place for a purpose. The purpose for staging an event can be increase in business profitability, celebratory, entertainment and community causes. The most popular events include conference & exhibition, corporate events and seminar, promotion & fundraising, music & art performance, sports, festival, trade shows and product launch. The key stakeholders within the events market are corporate organizations, public organizations & NGOs and similar others.

Key Players: BCD GROUP (BCD MEETINGS & EVENTS), ATPI Ltd., Riviera Events, Entertaining Asia, Live Nation Worldwide Inc., StubHub, Anschutz Entertainment Group, Pollstar, Cvent Inc., Capita Plc., Reed Exhibitions, Questex LLC, Outback Concerts, The Freeman Company, Penguins Limited, CL Events, Seven Events Ltd., Clarion Events Ltd. and Versatile Event Management.

The growth of the global events industry is majorly driven by upsurge in frequency of corporate meetings, inductions, conferences, exhibitions, music concerts and sports events. Furthermore, deployment of best-in-class technology that can handle the entire event propels the industry growth. Moreover, customarily held multidimensional events acts as a key driver of the global events market.

In addition, sponsorships from various brands such as Redbull, Monster Energy, Nike, Cocoa Cola and others for a major global three-day festival down as well as a small gig or act in a social club or arena boost the market growth.

Introduction of new media platforms and distribution methods further offers scope for giants to interact and organize events involving artists, performers, speakers and business coaches. However, higher entry cost and industry fragmentation are some of the major restraints of the industry.

The global events market is segmented into type, revenue source, organizer and age group. Based on type, the market is divided into music concert, festivals, sports, exhibitions & conferences, corporate events & seminar and others. On the basis of revenue source, it is segregated into ticket sale, sponsorship and others. As per organizer, it is categorized into corporate, sports, education, entertainment and others. By age group, it is fragmented into below 20 years, 21-40years and 41 years & above.

The report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities and growth strategies adopted by the key players to understand the dynamics and potential of the industry. Key players operating in the events industry are profiled to provide a competitive landscape of the marketspace.

Major highlights of this research report:

In-depth analysis of the degree of competition across the globe.

Events Industry Market analysis through industry analysis tools such as SWOT and Porter’s five analysis.

Detailed elaboration on global market value, volume, and penetration.

Events Industry Market growth projections.

Detailed description on development policies and plans.

Analytical study on drivers, restraints, opportunities, hindrances, inadequacies, challenges and strengths.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Events Industry Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Events Industry Segmentation

7 Events Industry Factors Analysis

8 Competition by Manufacturers

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

