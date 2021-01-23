Web Application Firewall Solutions Market 2020: Latest Trends, Application, Top Players and Forecast Till 2027

Internet based servers are highly prone to various kinds of cyber-attacks. Cross-site scripting, hidden field manipulation, cookie positioning, web scraping, and parameter tampering are few kinds of the attacks that threaten the web servers. Web application firewalls (WAFs) are a key component of enterprise security. Key functions of a WAF include application protection, the ability to filter out abnormal traffic and requests, signature-based protection, and anomaly detection. Beyond the core functions, WAF products are differentiated by the additional features they offer and their method of delivery. Some WAFs add in load balancing, intrusion prevention (IPS), or integration with threat intelligence feeds.

Worldwide Web Application Firewall Solutions Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Web Application Firewall Solutions industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Web Application Firewall Solutions market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Web Application Firewall Solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Web Application Firewall Solutions players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Web Application Firewall Solutions Market Players:

Akamai Technologies

Amazon Web Services

Applicure Technologies Ltd.

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Cloudfare, Inc.

F5 Networks, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Imperva, Inc.

StackPath, LLC

An exclusive Web Application Firewall Solutions market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Web Application Firewall Solutions Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Web Application Firewall Solutions market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Web Application Firewall Solutions market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Web Application Firewall Solutions market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Web Application Firewall Solutions market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table of Contents

Introduction Global Web Application Firewall Solutions Market – Key Takeaways Global Web Application Firewall Solutions Market – Market Landscape Global Web Application Firewall Solutions Market – Key Market Dynamics Global Web Application Firewall Solutions Market –Analysis Web Application Firewall Solutions Market –Global Regulatory Scenario Global Web Application Firewall Solutions Market Analysis– By Product Global Web Application Firewall Solutions Market Analysis– By Application Global Web Application Firewall Solutions Market Analysis– By End User North America Web Application Firewall Solutions Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 Europe Web Application Firewall Solutions Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 Asia Pacific Web Application Firewall Solutions Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 Middle East and Africa Web Application Firewall Solutions Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 South and Central America Web Application Firewall Solutions Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 Web Application Firewall Solutions Market –Industry Landscape Web Application Firewall Solutions Market –Key Company Profile Appendix

