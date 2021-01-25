Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

Additional supplements segment is expected to drive the market for liquid nutritional supplement market over the forecast period by product segment.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Product, Ingredient, Age Group, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel and Geography. The global liquid nutritional supplement market is expected to reach US$ 32,286.12 Mn in 2027 from US$ 20,821.15 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global liquid nutritional supplement market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

The global liquid nutritional supplement market was segmented by product, ingredients, age group, route of administration and distribution channel. Based on the product the market is segmented as additional supplements, medical supplements, sports nutrition. Based on ingredient it is classified as botanicals, vitamins, minerals, proteins and amino acids, others. On the basis of the age group, the market is divided into Infants, children, adults, old age. On the basis of the route of administration the market is categorized into oral, enteral, parenteral. And based on the distribution channel the market is segmented as online channels, offline channels.

The market for liquid nutritional supplements is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as the growing consumption of liquid nutritional supplements, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases. However, the market is likely to experience restrictions on its growth owing to the unpredictable side effects of liquid nutritional supplements.

The major players operating in the liquid nutritional supplement market include Abbott, ADM, Amway, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Arkopharma, Glanbia Nutritionals, Liquid Health, Inc., Bayer AG, Nature’s Bounty Co, and GlaxoSmithKline and others. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market. The organic and inorganic growth strategies were conducted equally and these strategies have assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

The report segments the global liquid nutritional supplement market as follows:

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Product

Additional Supplements

Medical Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Ingredient

Botanicals

Vitamins

Minerals

Proteins and Amino Acids Casein Whey Protein Soy Protein Pea Protein

Others

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Age Group

Infants

Children

Adults

Old Age

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Route of Administration

Oral

Enteral

Parenteral

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Distribution Channel

Online Channels

Offline Channels Pharmacy Chains Supermarkets Drug Stores



