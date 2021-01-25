Sanger Sequencing Service Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2027

Biomarkers and cancer segment is expected to grow the market for Sanger sequencing service over the forecast period among the application.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Sanger Sequencing Service Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application, End User, and Geography.’ The global Sanger sequencing service market is expected to reach US$ 1,360.47 Mn in 2027 from US$ 489.43 Mn in 2018. The market is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 12.2% during 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Sanger sequencing service market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global Sanger sequencing service market, based on application, was segmented as, diagnostics, biomarkers and cancer, reproductive health, personalized medicine, forensics, and other applications. In 2018 biomarkers and cancer held the largest share of the market, by application, due to the rising incidence of cancer, increasing the use of cancer biomarkers in drug discovery and diagnostics, and increasing research on cancer biomarkers.

The market for Sanger sequencing service is expected to grow owing to factors such as increasing providers for Sanger sequencing services and growing applications of Sanger sequencing. Also, an increase in the number of startup companies for genome analysis is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the Sanger sequencing service market include Microsynth AG, Laragen, Inc., StarSEQ GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., LGC Biosearch Technologies, Fasteris SA, Quintara Biosciences, GENEWIZ, GenScript, and SciGenom Labs among others. The market of Sanger sequencing service has witnessed various organic developments during recent years. During September 2019, GENEWIZ, a Brooks Life Sciences Company, declared the opening of its European headquarters for its genomics business in Germany. The facility will provide onsite Sanger sequencing and next-generation sequencing services.

The report segments the Global Sanger Sequencing Service Market as follows:

Global Sanger Sequencing Service Market – By Application

Diagnostics

Biomarkers and Cancer

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Forensics

Other Applications

Global Sanger Sequencing Service Market – By End User

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Other End Users

