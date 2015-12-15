Green Data Center Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026, Focusing on top key players like Cisco Systems, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Fujitsu Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, IBM Corporation

There is a growing demand for data storage. With increasing demands there have been concerns related to the power consumptions and eco-friendliness of the energy resources used. With regard to these concerns, there have been innovations in the data center market recently leading to green data centers. These data centers consume comparatively less amounts of power and are environment friendly.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Green Data Center Market with detailed market segmentation by solutions, verticals, end-users and geography. The global green data center market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to rise in the data centers coupled with pressure of government regulatory bodies on the power consumption levels. Also, cost optimizations in various components that include server, storage, power generating equipment and switches are driving this market and innovations associated with the same market.

Cisco Systems, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Fujitsu Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Eaton Corporation and Emerson Network Power

The research on the Green Data Center market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Green Data Center market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Green Data Center market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Green Data Center market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Green Data Center market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Green Data Center market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

