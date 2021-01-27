Hemodialysis Access Graft Market Development and New Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2028

Global Hemodialysis Access Graft Market: Overview

Many patients who undergo dialysis often do not have a suitable vein from which impure blood can be removed. This is due to a blocked vein or narrow vein in the body that prevents doctors from carrying out hemodialysis. As a result, physicians insert a graft to facilitate removal of impure blood from the patient’s body. This has given space for companies to manufacture grafts for hemodialysis. And over the years the global hemodialysis access graft market has gathered heat and is growing at a stable rate.

An upcoming report on the global hemodialysis access graft market will shed light on the market undercurrent that will influence growth in the coming years. Further, the report will also throw insights on the plausible challenges that companies in the global hemodialysis access graft market may face during the forecast period.

Global Hemodialysis Access Graft Market: Notable Developments

The global hemodialysis access graft market has remained competent in business as players try to roll out novel products to meet the requirements of the end-user. Over the years, some key product launches have mattered in keeping the market relevant and ensuring that the growth rate remains significant. Here are some of the notable developments that have made a difference to business in the global hemodialysis access graft market

CryoLife Inc. in 2013 received the CE mark for its HeRO graft that is claimed to be the only solution in the market for subcutaneous AV graft. This development led to many other companies in the business produce similar products and has created a benchmark for quality in the global hemodialysis access graft market.

In the same year, Gore and Associates launched their Gore Acuseal Vascular graft that is known for its early cannulation. This is as early as within 24 hours of implant in the body. This was another landmark development in the global hemodialysis access graft market.

Some of the key players in the global hemodialysis access graft market include

W.L. Gore & Associates

C.R. Bard

Merit Medical Systems

Getinge Group

Global Hemodialysis Access Graft Market: Key Trends

Here are some trends that companies in the global hemodialysis access graft market can capitalize on for business in the coming years

Rise in Number of Chronic Kidney Disease Cases

Globally, chronic kidney disease is becoming a critical concern as the number of people suffering from the disease is rising at an alarming rate. Poor lifestyle habits and rising diabetics in the world are few reasons behind the growing numbers. While kidney transplant is the permanent solution for chronic kidney disease, the possibility of finding a suitable donor is still meager. Many times, patients have to wait for long period to find a donor. In the meantime, doctors recommend them to be subjected to hemodialysis. This trend is critical for growth in the global hemodialysis access graft market.

Focus on Improving Graft Quality

The products that will make way to the global hemodialysis access graft market in the next few years will have better quality. The current products can last for two weeks to one month. Companies are working on developing products that can last for longer duration as it will help save cost for patients who have to rely on dialysis for a longer period until they find a suitable donor. This is expected to keep the competition in the global hemodialysis access graft market lively and will also help fuel growth in the coming years.

Global Hemodialysis Access Graft Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to remain at the top of the global hemodialysis access graft market. This is due to the advanced healthcare set up in the region and the well established health insurance system. This allows the use of products in the global hemodialysis access graft market. At the same time, regions in Europe and Asia Pacific will also grow in importance in the forecast period.

The global hemodialysis access graft market is segmented based on

Material

Biological Grafts

Synthetic Grafts

Biosynthetic Grafts

End User

Hospitals

Dialysis centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Home Care Settings

