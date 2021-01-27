Guidewires Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2027

Guidewire is a medical device used to position an endotracheal tube, IV catheter, gastric feeding tube or central venous line. During biopsy, it is used to localize a tumor. A guidewire is typically inserted through a small incision in the groin and are also used to guide catheter products to a desired treatment location within the body. It has wide range of applications in various fields such as cardiology, urology, oncology, neurology, gastroenterology and others.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, extensive use of guidewires in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers and increasing number of surgical procedures are key factors fuelling the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and cancer also determine the growth of the market. As per the Center for Prevention and Control (CDC), in the US, nearly 610,000 people die of heart disease every year. Also, heart disease a major health problem among both the men and women.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Cardinal Health, Cook, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Terumo Medical Corporation and others.

