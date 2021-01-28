Online Classified Ad Platform Market Growth and Technology Advancement Outlook 2028 to 2025 | Craigslist, Backpage, Quikr, Gumtree, Classified Ads, eBay Classifieds, OLX.com

The Online Classified Ad Platform Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Online Classified Ad Platform market are low cost of online advertising and decline in print advertising. One of the major restraining factor of global online classified Ad platform market is shorter life of span of online classified ads. Online Classified Ad platform is mostly similar as newspaper ads that covered various sections and categories. This type of advertising platform offers individuals both free and paid versions of listings.

There are wide variety of online classified ads that can be categorized under automobile, electronics, real estate, education, apparels, pets, furniture, machinery tools and kits etc. Several free classified ad’s websites allow you to place a short bio of your company and its product or services by supported a link that point back to your website. This way you can easily peruse potential customers to land on your website. Another benefit is posting online classified ads to a free ad site requires mere fewer minutes and a smaller number of human resources, therefore it saves time and resources. They are easy to use because it is systematically planned that your potential customers can easily and on the website through your website URL in mere friction of minutes.

The major market player included in this report are:

– Craigslist

– Backpage

– Quikr

– Gumtree

– Classified Ads

– eBay Classifieds

– OLX.com

– Oodle Adpost

– Sales spider.com

– AdlandPro

– US FreeAds

The regional analysis of Global Online Classified Ad Platform Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to technological dependency and internet penetration. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global online classified Ad platform market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growing application of online platforms to reach wider variety of consumers.

