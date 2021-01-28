In-Car Infotainment Market Analysis by Major Vendors, Segmentation, Market Dynamics, Historical Data & Future Trends, Forecast 2022

The In-Car Infotainment Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

In-car infotainment is basically an amalgamation of wide features integrated in the cars to provide entertainment, information and communication services. The world in-car infotainment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period (2016 – 2022). The market has witnessed a double-digit growth rate and is expected to see this trend during the forecast period. Advanced infotainment systems are equipped with connectivity options like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, interactive voice recognition services, live media streaming service and smart technology for mobile integration, among others.

These systems manage audio & video content while providing updates and information on traffic conditions and weather forecast. Advanced in-car infotainment systems offer information, communication, and entertainment with mobile integration technology. In addition, it also offers navigation services and driver assistance by using high-performance interfaces, such as control units, human machine interfaces (HMI), and operating controls.

The in-car infotainment systems market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket installations on the basis of type of installation. OEM installation segment comprises pre-installed in-car infotainment systems delivered by car manufacturers to customer. For instance, Ford motors offer already installed in-car infotainment systems in its cars. The aftermarket in-car infotainment system providers include third party vendors of in-car infotainment systems. Moreover, the aftermarket installation market offers low-cost customization and upgradation of obsolete in-car infotainment systems.

The component market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware market is further sub segmented into four different types namely, audio unit, display unit, connectivity and others. The other segment includes climate control, Bluetooth and interactive voice recognition (IVR). Software market is expected to grow at a significant rate, since it offers a wide range of advanced features pertaining to in-car infotainment systems.

The world in-car infotainment market is segmented on the basis of geographical regions, encompassing North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Europe is anticipated to be the largest market for in-car infotainment systems.

The key market players profiled in the report include Panasonic Corp., Harman International Industries, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Fujitsu Ten Ltd., Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation and others.

