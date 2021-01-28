DRAM Market Development and Growth, Segmentation Forecast to 2025| Kingston Technology, Micron Technology, Nanya Technology, Samsung Electronics, Intel, Etron Technology

DRAM, also known as Dynamic Random-Access Memory, is a kind of memory that is usually used storing of data or program code that a computer processor works on. The major factors expected to drive the market are growing need for quick online operability, the rise of personal computing devices, availability of internet connectivity, and increasing requirement for high-memory tablets & smartphones. Moreover, rising demand for high-speed communication and requirement for cloud computing are also speculated to supplement the increasing demand for the DRAM.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Kingston Technology, Micron Technology Inc., Nanya Technology Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel, Etron Technology Inc., Advanced Micro Device (AMD), Texas Instruments (TI) and Elpida Memory Inc. Acquisitions & effective mergers, and continuous technological innovations are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches are also one of the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Type:

– Extended Data-Out Dynamic Random-Access Memory

– Rambus Dynamic Random-Access Memory

– Fast Page Mode Dynamic Random-Access Memory

– Synchronous Dynamic Random-Access Memory

Application:

– Consumer Electronics

– Set-top boxes

– Portable media players

– Digital cameras

– Video cards

– Smart TVs

– Personal Computers and Mobile Devices

– Computers & tablets

– Smartphones & PDAs

– Others

