Global Human Capital Management Market 2019 Size, Growth Rate, Restraints, Driving Forces 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Human Capital Management market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 18940 million by 2024, from US$ 14820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Human Capital Management business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Human Capital Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Human Capital Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Talent Acquisition

Talent Management

HR Core Administration

HCM

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Healthcare

Financial Services

Government/Non-Profit

Retail/Wholesale

Professional/Technical Services

Manufacturing

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Automatic Data Processing, LLC

Linkedin (Microsoft)

Oracle Corporation

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Kronos, Inc.

Workday

Infor

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

Epicor Software

Workforce Software

Accenture

Cornerstone OnDemand

SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)

Intuit

Ramco Systems

Sage

Paycom Software, Inc.

Zenefits

PeopleStrategy, Inc.

EPAY Systems

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Human Capital Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Human Capital Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Human Capital Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Human Capital Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Human Capital Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.