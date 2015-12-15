Global Industrial UAVs (Drone) Market 2019 Size, Growth Rate, Restraints, Driving Forces 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Industrial UAVs (Drone) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Industrial UAVs (Drone) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Industrial UAVs (Drone) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Industrial UAVs (Drone) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

  • Airplanes
  • Multicopter

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

  • Police
  • Energy
  • Land and Resources
  • Agriculture
  • Research and Rescue

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • HanHe
  • Quanfeng Aviation
  • TTA
  • All China Times
  • EWATT
  • ChinaRS
  • Aibird
  • MMC

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

  • To study and analyze the global Industrial UAVs (Drone) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
  • To understand the structure of Industrial UAVs (Drone) market by identifying its various subsegments.
  • Focuses on the key global Industrial UAVs (Drone) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
  • To analyze the Industrial UAVs (Drone) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
  • To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
  • To project the consumption of Industrial UAVs (Drone) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
  • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
