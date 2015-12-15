Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market 2019 Size, Growth Rate, Restraints, Driving Forces 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market will register a 48.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3074.1 million by 2024, from US$ 635.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

SIGFOX

LoRaWAN

Weigthless

NB-IoT

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Smart City

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare Applications

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Semtech Corporation

Weightless Sig

AT&T Inc

Huawei Technologies

Actility

Cisco Systems

Waviot

Ingenu

Link Labs Inc

Loriot

SIGFOX

Ubiik

Senet Inc

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.