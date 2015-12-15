Global Mobile Application Testing Services Market 2019 Size, Growth Rate, Restraints, Driving Forces 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Mobile Application Testing Services market will register a 10.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8020 million by 2024, from US$ 5440.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mobile Application Testing Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mobile Application Testing Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Mobile Application Testing Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Manual

Automation

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Telecom

IT

Retail

Media

Other

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Accenture

QualiTest

Capgemini

Wipro

Cognizant

IBM

NTT Data

Cigniti

ScienceSoft

Infosys

RTTS

Test Triangle

Testlio

Infuse

TestFort QA Lab

ITechArt

QA InfoTech

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobile Application Testing Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Mobile Application Testing Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobile Application Testing Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobile Application Testing Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Mobile Application Testing Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.