Functional Carbohydrates Market Growth Overview, New Updates, Trends, Incremental Revenue, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecasts till 2027

Functional carbohydrates are non-cariogenic, low glycemic and slow digestible carbohydrates, which are used in functional food and beverages as they promotes reduction in the blood level response. These functional carbohydrates play a vital role in enhancing immune system, reducing the risk of diabetes and supporting energy and weight management. These functional carbohydrates are available in syrup and powder form and have various functions such as sweetener, nutritional supplement, whipping agent, stabilizers, firming agent, gelling agent and others.

Key Players:

Beneo GmbH, Wacker Chemie AG, Cargill, Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, Roquette Fr?res, Sanxinyuan Food Industry Corporation Limited, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd., Zibo Qianhui Biological Technology Co.,Ltd. and Foodchem International Corporation.

Functional Carbohydrates Market

By Type

Isomalt

Palatinose

Cyclodextrin

Curdlan

Others

By Application

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals/Nutraceutical

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

This factor is anticipated to boost the functional carbohydrates market in the upcoming years.

The functional carbohydrates markets is segmented based on type, application and region.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Functional carbohydrates Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Functional carbohydrates Market Segmentation

7 Functional carbohydrates Effect Factors Analysis

8 Competition by Manufacturers

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

