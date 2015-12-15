UV Tapes Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

UV tape has strong adhesive strength, hence increasing the use of UV tapes in the wafer dicing and back grinding. Growing electronics and semiconductors industry play key roles in the growth of the UV tapes market. The increasing back grinding application due to the growing demand for the compact size and powerful electronics devices are driving the growth of the UV tapes market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

UV tapes are used in the electronics industry for back grinding, wafer dicing, PCB grinding, glass dicing, and other applications, thus increasing demand for the UV tape that propels the growth of the market. UV tape has strong adhesion properties, along with superior performance in extreme pressure and heat, hence it is widely used in various applications that bolster the growth of the UV tapes market. The rapid growth of the electronics industry is expected to drive the growth of the UV tapes market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global UV Tapes Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the UV tapes industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview UV tapes market with detailed market segmentation product type, application, and geography. The global UV tapes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading UV tapes market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the UV tapes market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global UV tapes market is segmented on the basis of product type, application. On the basis of product type the market is segmented as polyolefin (PO) UV tape, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) UV tape, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) UV tape, others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as wafer dicing, back grinding, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global UV tapes market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The UV tapes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting UV tapes market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the UV tapes market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the UV tapes market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from UV tapes market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for UV tapes in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the UV tapes market.

The report also includes the profiles of key UV tapes companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Denka Company Limited

– FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

– LINTEC OF AMERICA, INC.

– Loadpoint

– MITSUI CHEMICALS AMERICA, INC.

– Nippon Pulse Motor Taiwan

– NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

– Pantech Tape Co., Ltd.

– Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

– ULTRON SYSTEMS, INC.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the UV Tapes Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the UV Tapes Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of UV Tapes Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global UV Tapes Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

