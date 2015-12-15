Embedded Analytics Market Technology Growth Research Report Forecast 2016-2023 | Birst, Inc., IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Logi Analytics

Embedded Analytics Market Report, published by Publisher, forecasts that the global market was valued at $25,133 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $60,281million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2017 to 2023. The cloud-based deployment segment is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

North America was the highest revenue contributor in the market in 2016, as it offers adequate infrastructural development for the adoption of embedded analytics technology. Asia-Pacific embedded analytics market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to evolution in IT security arena, increase in cloud adoption, growth in adoption of cloud computing, surge in demand for Internet of Things (IoT) and big data, and rise in demand for enterprise mobility.

The sales & marketing business segment contributed the highest share in 2016. The segment accounted for $8,995 million in 2016, and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. However, the embedded analytics market for operations is projected to grow at the highest rate of 14.2% during the forecast period. The BFSI segment accounted for the highest share of revenue in 2016, while the healthcare segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 14.4%.

Emergence of big data and IoT among organizations, increase in reliability on mobile devices and cloud technology, and surge in need to integrate data analytics with the business applications to achieve optimum performance are the major factors that drive the global embedded analytics industry.

The key players profiled in the study are Birst, Inc., IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Logi Analytics, Microsoft Corporation, Microstrategy Inc., Opentext Corporation, Qlik Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, and TIBCO (The Information Bus Company) Software Inc. These players have adopted competitive strategies, such as geographical expansions, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and partnerships & collaborations, to augment the growth of the embedded analytics market.

Key Findings of the Embedded Analytics Market:

The cloud-based deployment segment accounted for the highest share of the global embedded analytics industry in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2017 to 2023.

The BFSI embedded analytics market generated the highest share of revenue in 2016, and is projected to grow at a rate of 13.8%.

North America embedded analytics market generated the highest share, valued at $14,184 million, in terms of revenue in 2016.

Embedded analytics market for operations is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the business application segment.

