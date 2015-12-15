Wireless Charging ICs Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A wireless charging system comprises of power receiving, power transmitter system, and charge/discharge system. The technology is preferred since it is reliable, safe, and convenient to charge electronic devices. With the increasing penetration of internet of things, players involved in the wireless charging ICs market are targeting consumer products such as laptops, smartphones, speakers, and cameras with new developments and innovations in the field.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The wireless charging ICs market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing sales of electric vehicles coupled with the portable electronics and wearable market. Moreover, robust demand for wireless charging is further expected to fuel the market growth. However, high cost of the technology may hamper the growth of the wireless charging ICs market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing trend of internet of things is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the key market players in the coming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Wireless Charging ICs Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of wireless charging ICs market with detailed market segmentation by type, component, application, and geography. The global wireless charging ICs market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wireless charging ICs market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global wireless charging ICs market is segmented on the basis of type, component, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as transmitter and receiver. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as circuit breakers, relays, and power solution. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as automotive, medical devices, smartphones, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global wireless charging ICs market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The wireless charging ICs market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting wireless charging ICs market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the wireless charging ICs market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the wireless charging ICs market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from wireless charging ICs market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for wireless charging ICs in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the wireless charging ICs market.

The report also includes the profiles of key wireless charging ICs companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– Analog Devices, Inc.

– MediaTek Inc.

– NXP Semiconductors

– Renesas Electronics Corporation

– ROHM CO., LTD.

– Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

– Semtech Corporation

– STMicroelectronics

– TDK Corporation

– Texas Instruments Incorporated

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Wireless Charging ICs Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Wireless Charging ICs Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Wireless Charging ICs Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Wireless Charging ICs Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

