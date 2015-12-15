3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

3D semiconductor packaging refers to an advanced packaging technology of semiconductor chips in that two or more layers of electronic components are stacks together to perform as a single device. The requirement of size reduction and less power consumption are raising the adoption of the 3D semiconductor packaging that boosting the growth of the market. 3D technology helps in increasing bandwidth, enhancing performance, lowering risk as well as reducing the cost, thus increasing demand for the 3D semiconductor packaging market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increasing demand for 3D semiconductor packaging owing to its increasing application in consumer electronics. This technology offers various advantages such as decreased power loss, reduced space consumption, better overall performance, and enhanced efficiency that makes 3D semiconductor packaging is leading amongst all packaging technologies. Henceforth growing the demand for the 3D semiconductor packaging market. Furthermore, rising preference for power-efficient solutions and an increase in the use of consumer electronics is expected to drive the growth of the 3D semiconductor packaging market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the 3D semiconductor packaging industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview 3D semiconductor packaging market with detailed market segmentation technology, material, end-user, and geography. The global 3D semiconductor packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 3D semiconductor packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the 3D semiconductor packaging market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global 3D semiconductor packagingmarket is segmented on the basis of technology, material end-user. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as 3D wire bonded, 3D through silicon via (TSV), 3D package on package (POP), 3D fan out based, others. On the basis of material the market is segmented as organic substrate, bonding wire, encapsulation resins, ceramic packages, leadframe, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as electronics, automotive and transportation, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, aerospace and defense, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global 3D semiconductor packaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The 3D semiconductor packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting 3D semiconductor packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the 3D semiconductor packaging market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the 3D semiconductor packaging market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from 3D semiconductor packaging market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for 3D semiconductor packaging in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the 3D semiconductor packaging market.

The report also includes the profiles of key 3D semiconductor packaging companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Amkor Technology

– ASE Group

– IBM

– Intel Corporation

– JCET Group Co., Ltd.

– Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

– Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd (SPIL)

– STMicroelectronics

– SÜSS MICROTEC SE.

– Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

