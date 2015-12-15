ASIC Chip Market Overview, Growth Forecast, Demand and Development Research Report to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit is also known as ASIC is the type of integrated circuit (IC) that is designed for a specific purpose or application. An ASIC can increase speed as it is specifically constructed to perform the desired function. ASIC chip is highly customized to provide superior performance in specific applications. The ASIC chips are commonly used in data centers. The application of chips in diverse data center applications such as telecommunication switching, network systems, cellular base stations, and wireless products act as an opportunity for the market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rise in the portable electronics market, high usage in smartphones, an increase in popularity of IoT, and vigorous demand in the automation industry are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the ASIC chip market. However, extra time-consuming development and lack of skilled workforce are the major factors restraining the growth of the ASIC chip market. Further, the emerging trend of connected cars, wearable devices, connected homes, smartwatches, and others are anticipated to provide new opportunities for ASIC chip market growth. Technological development by the emerging economies is expected boosts the growth of the ASIC chip market.

Request a Sample copy of Report – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008259/

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global ASIC Chip Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the ASIC chip market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of ASIC chip market with detailed market segmentation by type, application. The global ASIC chip market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ASIC chip market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the ASIC chip market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global ASIC chip market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as full custom, semi- based custom, programmable logic devices. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as aerospace subsystem and sensor, wireless communication, medical instrumentation, telecommunication products, consumer electronics, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global ASIC chip market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The ASIC chip market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting ASIC chip market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the ASIC chip market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the ASIC chip market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from ASIC chip market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for ASIC chip market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the ASIC chip market.

The report also includes the profiles of key ASIC chip market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

– Bitmain Technologies Holding Company

– Infineon Technologies AG

– Intel Corporation

– Nvidia Corporation

– ON Semiconductor Corporation

– Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

– Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC)

– Texas Instruments, Inc.

– Xilinx, Inc.

Purchase this Report with 20% customization at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008259/

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the ASIC Chip Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the ASIC Chip Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of ASIC Chip Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global ASIC Chip Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/