Beauty Devices Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The growing use of devices in the treatment of skin diseases such as psoriasis, acne, and atopic dermatitis is expanding the growth of the beauty devices market. A rise in the surge of at-home beauty devices is further boosting the growth of the beauty device market. Due to growing hair and skin problems, high subjection to pollution and UV radiation there is an increase in the adoption of beauty devices that bolster the growth of the market. The increasing utilization of beauty devices and the introduction of new innovative products are the leading trends that drive the market growth.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increasing prevalence of skin-related issues, a rising population, and the expansion of the middle class are the key factors that propelling the growth of the beauty devices market. The characteristics and appearance of a person get altered in old age, leading to pigmentation, wrinkles, dryness, and sagging of skin that increases the use of anti-aging beauty devices that fuels the growth of the beauty devices market. Awareness about the availability of the treatments and devices are further augmenting the growth of the market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Beauty Devices Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the beauty devices industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview beauty devices market with detailed market segmentation by device type, usage areas, and geography. The global beauty devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading beauty devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the beauty devices market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global beauty devices market is segmented on the basis of device type, usage areas. On the basis of device type the market is segmented as hair removal devices, cleansing devices, hair growth devices, rejuvenation devices, light/led therapy and photorejuvenation devices, acne devices, skin dermal rollers, others. On the basis of usage areas the market is segmented as salon, spa, home.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global beauty devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The beauty devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting beauty devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the beauty devices market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the beauty devices market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from beauty devices market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for beauty devices in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the beauty devices market.

The report also includes the profiles of key beauty devices companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Carol Cole Company

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– LOreal Group

– Lumenis

– NU SKIN

– Panasonic Corporation

– PhotoMedex, Inc.

– Procter & Gamble

– Silkn

– TRIA BEAUTY

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Beauty Devices Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Beauty Devices Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Beauty Devices Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Beauty Devices Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

