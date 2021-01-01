AI Governance Market Grow with New Opportunities & Developments by 2027 – AWS, Facebook, Fico, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Pymetrics, Salesforce.Com

AI governance is the idea of legal framework for confirming machine learning (ML) technologies are well researched and developed with the goal of helping humanity navigate the adoption of AI systems fairly. Increasing government initiatives to leverage the AI technology and growing regulatory compliances around the technology are key aspects that will drive the market. Establishing comprehensive ethical principles for AI are some factors that will hinder the AI Governance Market.

The increasing demand for transparency in AI decisions are some major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market. Also, reduction in gender bias and discrimination through the use of AI are some opportunities that increase the demand of AI governance market. Also, there has been a rising demand for more transparency in decisions pertaining to AI technology. These factors are foreseen to fuel growth of global AI governance market. However, better understanding of AI skills and data are required for leveraging its benefits in the years to come.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global AI Governance market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The global AI Governance market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report analyzes factors affecting AI Governance market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological effecting the AI Governance market in these regions.

