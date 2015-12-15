Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2027

Healthcare fraud is difficult to detect and is generally go unnoticed; therefore, detection of such fraudulent claims is necessary, as they increase the burden on society. The use of fraud detection solution enables healthcare firms in accounting, and auditing by predictive data methodologies. Careful account auditing can reveal suspicious providers and policyholders and detect potential fraudulent cases before it occurs.

Large number of fraudulent activities in healthcare, rising number of patients opting health insurance, prepayment review model, increasing pressure of fraud and abuse on healthcare spending is expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing adoption of cloud-based analytics, emergence of social media and its impact on the healthcare industry, artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare fraud detection is expected to provide opportunity for the growth of healthcare fraud detection market during the forecast period.

1. Verscend Technologies, Inc

2. Fair Isaac Corporation

3. SAS Institute Inc

4. SCIOInspire, Corp

5. Wipro Limited

6. IBM

7. Conduent, Inc

8. HCL Technologies Limited

9. CGI Group Inc

10. McKesson Corporation

This market research report administers a broad view of the Healthcare Fraud Detection Market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Healthcare Fraud Detection Market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Healthcare Fraud Detection Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Healthcare Fraud Detection Market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Healthcare Fraud Detection Market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Healthcare Fraud Detection Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

