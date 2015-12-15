Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size, Key Players, Growth Factors, Regions and Applications, Industry Forecast by 2027

The imaging systems are used in the non-clinical and clinical trials since ages for the detection of diseases. The clinical imaging is majorly used to obtain human physiology or anatomy information’s which are undeniable and interpretable. The clinical inferences of an image are important in the evaluation of the drug effect. Clinical imaging is used on daily basis to detect, prevent, treat and manage various diseases or medical conditions.

Rising number of contract research organization, increase in geriatric population with chronic diseases, growth in R&D investments is expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, emerging of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and small and portable equipment are expected to provide opportunity for the growth of clinical trial imaging market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players influencing the market Bioclinica, PAREXEL International Corporation, ICON plc, IXICO plc, Intrinsic Imaging, LLC, ERT Clinical, BioTelemetry, Inc., Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies, Medical Metrics, and Prism Clinical Imaging.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Clinical Trial Imaging Market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Clinical Trial Imaging Market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Clinical Trial Imaging Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Clinical Trial Imaging Market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Clinical Trial Imaging Market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Clinical Trial Imaging Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

