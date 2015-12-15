Radiation Monitoring and Safety Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend and Forecast to 2027

Radiation monitoring is a technique used in determining radiation dose or any radionuclide contamination for monitoring the exposure to radiation or radioactive substances. Environmental protection agencies worldwide implement strict tests to ensure that the environmental radiation is within the internationally agreed, pre-defined safety limits.

Rising security threat to drive the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market for homeland security, increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe, growing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, projected increase in the number of nuclear power plants, technological advancements in radiation detection, growing focus on nuclear power in India that meets demand to provide opportunity for the growth of radiation monitoring and safety market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players influencing the market LANDAUER, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Ludlum Measurements, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., RDC Inc., Arrow-Tech, Inc., Centronic, Amray Radiation Protection, Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd, and S.E. International, Inc.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Radiation Monitoring and Safety Market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Radiation Monitoring and Safety Market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Radiation Monitoring and Safety Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Radiation Monitoring and Safety Market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Radiation Monitoring and Safety Market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Radiation Monitoring and Safety Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

