South East Asia Clear Aligner Market Projections And Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period until 2024

Executive Summary

South East Asia Clear Aligner Market was valued at USD 47.78 Million in the year 2018. With presence of economies including Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand that are witnessing strong economic growth and resilient domestic demand coupled with high infrastructure spending and execution of various structural economic reforms in economies such as Indonesia and Philippines, has been estimated to accelerate the Clear Aligner Market Growth in the region during the period of 2019-2024.

Adults have been estimated to witness growth at a noteworthy rate over the coming years owing to presence of huge population base with consumers paying more attention to maintaining healthy oral hygiene followed by growing awareness among consumers regarding application and various captivating features of using clear aligners supported by rising middle class families and enhanced investment in the health care industry by private groups will be supplementing growth in the market for Clear Aligners in the region during the coming years. In addition, rising investment by major leading clear aligner manufacturers in the region with enhanced availability of clear aligners and growing number of individuals with permanent teeth caries which is a direct result of malocclusion or crooked teeth backed with growing focus of manufacturers on providing high quality and technologically advanced oral healthcare products in order to utilize the untapped market potential in the region will be spurring the market growth during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

South East Asia Clear Aligner Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Clear Aligner Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by End Users: Teenagers and Adults

Country Analysis – Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Rest of South East Asia (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Clear Aligner Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by End Users: Teenagers and Adults

Other Report Highlights

• Competitive Landscape

• Leading Companies

• Most Recent Market Outlook

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis.

• Company Analysis – Align Technology, Dentsply Sirona, Straumann Group, 3M, Henry Schein.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

