Clear Aligners Market – Global Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Clear Aligners Market is expected to reach US$ 7,665.49 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,953.10 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 16.9% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global clear aligners market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The key factors that are driving the growth of the market are the growing prevalence of dental problems, rising incidence of malocclusions in children, and an increase in demand for dental cosmetic procedures. However, the high cost of clear aligners is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The factors contributing to the growth of clear aligners market in the countries of Asia Pacific are the rising development of clear aligners and a growing number of players operating across the country conferring the highest manufacturing of the clear aligners. Furthermore, the presence of supportive government initiatives and research in the field of cosmetic dentistry also boosts the market growth.

Dental and oral conditions affect people once in their lifetime. A single toothache causes discomfort, pain, and disfigurement. As per the Global Burden of Diseases Study in 2016, oral diseases have affected approximately 3.58 billion people across the world. Dental diseases include dental caries. The prevalence of dental and oral conditions is rising across the region, such as crooked teeth, overbites, underbites, crossbites, spaces between teeth, teeth overcrowding, and the treatment of temporomandibular disorders (TMD).

Malocclusion refers to a set of growth and developmental abnormalities that affect jaws and teeth, resulting in deviations in their position. People with several traits of malocclusion, including maxillary overjet, anterior irregularities, and anterior spacing, have a poor dental appearance and masticatory performance. But, patients need orthodontic treatment mostly because of disappointment with the look of teeth rather than problems with oral functioning.

The prevalence of malocclusion is more in children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Posterior crossbite, grown overjet, and adverse maxillary crowding were the most widely diagnosed malocclusion traits in children. As per prevalence, malocclusion is ranked third, after tooth decay and periodontal disease. The rising incidence of malocclusion in the country is among the critical factors for market growth.

