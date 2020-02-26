Automotive Engine Encapsulation Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2015-2025

The global automotive engine encapsulation market is expected to grow by healthy growth rate of 5.3% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The market was valued at $4.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $7.9 billion by the end of forecast period 2030. Government stringent regulation, energy efficient components are demanded by the OEMs, rising environmental concern, and demand of low-noise cars; are the major factors boosting the demand of overall engine encapsulation in automotive market. The growing demand for fuel-efficient cars, combined with strict emission standards, has driven the development of the market for encapsulation of automotive engines. Engine encapsulation guarantees heat retention, enabling the engine with low fuel consumption and emissions to achieve its operating temperature.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for automotive engine encapsulation. Rising production and consumption of vehicles, growing high-end luxury cars demand, and technological advancements; all these factors are expected to propel the automotive engine encapsulation demand in APAC region. The growth of middle-class population and standard of living in the region, particularly in China and India, is driving the sales of vehicles which further supported to the overall market demand.

Leading companies featured in the Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Report 2020-2030 report include Continental AG, 3M, Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH, Autoneum Holding AG, BASF Corporation, Elringklinger AG, Evonik, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd, SA Automotive, SAINT-GOBAIN among others. Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures constitute some of the industry players’ common strategies for reducing product price overall and maintaining extremely competitive conditions. In order to guarantee continued raw material supplies and ease of installation services, many actors in the sector create alliances with raw material providers and third-party installers.

The comprehensive report provides market estimates and forecasts for leading domestic markets across the world for the period from 2020 to 2030. In addition, the report includes dedicated leading companies covering 10 leading engine encapsulation producers.

Research and Analysis Highlights

335 Tables, Charts and Graphs Illustrating the Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Prospects

Market Segmentation 2020-2030:

The global automotive engine encapsulation market is segmented on the basis of type, materials, fuel, vehicle type, and geography.

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Submarket Forecasts by Type Covering the Period 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Engine-mounted Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Body-mounted Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Submarket Forecasts by Materials from 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Carbon Fiber Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Polypropylene Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Polyurethane Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Polyamide Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Other Materials Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Submarket Forecasts by Fuel from 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Diesel Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Gasoline Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Other Fuel Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Submarket Forecasts by Vehicle Type from 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Passenger Cars Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Light Commercial Vehicles Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

Regional Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Forecasts 2020-2030:

North America Automotive Engine Encapsulation Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– US Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Canada Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Mexico Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

South America Automotive Engine Encapsulation Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Brazil Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Argentina Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Colombia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Rest of South America Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

Europe Automotive Engine Encapsulation Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Germany Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– France Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– UK Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Czech Republic Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Spain Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Turkey Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Russia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Slovakia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Italy Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Poland Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Rest of Europe Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

Asia Pacific Automotive Engine Encapsulation Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– China Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Japan Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– India Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– South Korea Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Thailand Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Malaysia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Indonesia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Taiwan Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

Rest of the World Automotive Engine Encapsulation Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Middle East Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Africa Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

Profiles of 10 Leading Companies, Involved in Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market

– Continental AG

– 3M

– Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH

– Autoneum Holding AG

– BASF Corporation

– Elringklinger AG

– Evonik

– Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

– SA Automotive

– Saint-Gobain

SWOT And Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

