Propolis Market Is Estimated To Expand At a Healthy CAGR in the Upcoming Forecast 2027

Global Propolis Market is valued approximately USD XX million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Propolis, also called bee glue, is a resinous substance obtained from honeybees. It contains active organic chemical compounds such as flavonoids, aromatic acids, amino acids, and essential oils. Propolis is antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory and, hence, is widely used in treating abscesses and healing wounds. Moreover, propolis is used in the treatment of cancer of the nose and throat due to its anti-tumoral and anticancer properties. In addition to this, propolis extract is widely used in various cosmetic products such as anti-acne soaps and lotions, shampoos, and anti-dandruff conditioners. Surging demand for propolis in healthcare sector and rising demand in cosmetic products is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Comvita

Sunyata Pon Lee

Bee Health Limited

Herbaland Naturals Inc.

Natures Goodness

Propolis People

Rising standards of living among people is the factor that offers growth opportunities. Additionally, increasing prevalence of upper respiratory tract infection and ulcers is contributing towards growth of global Propolis market. Further, escalating utility of propolis considering treatment of chronic diseases which includes tuberculosis and cancer that regulates their demand across various regions. However, propolis can cause allergic reactions to people, particularly who are allergic to bees and bees products is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Propolis market on a global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Propolis market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Propolis market growth during the forecast period. Segmentation of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Propolis market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2026 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Propolis market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Propoliss market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Propolis market from 2019 – 2026 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Propolis market by End-Use Application and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Forecast and analysis of Propolis market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

