Duty-Free Retailing Market 2020-2026 | DFS Group Limited, Dufry AG, Lotte Co., Ltd., Lagardère, Aer Rianta International (ARI), China Duty Free Group Co., Ltd., Dubai Duty Free, Duty Free Americas

The Research Insights declares the addition of new analytical study titled a global Duty-Free Retailing Market. It offers a comparative study of the competitive landscape which incorporates ranking of the industries based on revenue generation and profit margin. It has been employed through primary and secondary research techniques. The most crucial pieces of information have been collected through it.

The global duty free retailing market is expected to be worth USD +112.75 billion by 2026.

Increasing number of low cost airlines is leading to an increase in the number of tourists which is further driving the sales of several goods at duty free retail stores at diverse areas including airports, seaports and downtown stores.

The Research Insights added a compelling study and analysis of the global Duty-Free Retailing Market to the large gamut of its existing studies. This intelligence report includes investigations based on current scenarios, historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as type, size, application, and end user has been closely dissected in this study. It presents a holistic overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Thus, aiming to help companies identify threats and challenges that businesses may be susceptible.

Top Key Player Profiled in this Report:-

DFS Group Limited, Dufry AG, Lotte Co., Ltd., Lagardère, Aer Rianta International (ARI), China Duty Free Group Co., Ltd., Dubai Duty Free, Duty Free Americas, Inc., Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG, King Power International Co., Ltd., HOTEL SHILLA CO., LTD. (The Shilla Duty-free), and JR / GROUP.

On the basis of the competitive scenario, the report geographically has been divided into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. North America has presently demonstrated to be the fastest growing regional Duty-Free Retailing Market. In the later section of the report, the comprehensive study of the manufacturing cost structure and its evaluation has been conducted.

