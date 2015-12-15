Global Gait Rehabilitation System Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027

According to the latest research citings provided by the world health organization (WHO), the prevalence rate of stroke in the Caucasian population is 500–600 per 100,000 people worldwide. A multidisciplinary approach is being utilized by physiotherapists in understanding the entire aspects of the physical and psychological requirements of ambulation in daily life multitasking.

Gait trainer walkers are reigning the product type segment for the gait rehabilitation system market. The gait trainer walker can be custom made according to the age and ambulatory functions of the concerned individual. Research studies have reported the benefits associated with gait trainers such as its ability to stimulated spatial awareness and neural function related to ambulatory functions of the limbs. Furthermore, it is very beneficial in enhancing cardiopulmonary strengthening and conditioning in patients suffering from a stroke. Robot-assisted gait rehabilitation is expected to register impressive market growth in the near future on account of its ability to develop robotic walking simulation which is based on the principle of programmable footplates which encourages arbitrary walking situations and foot trajectories. The pelvic assist manipulator is a very helpful system that is critical in evaluating the pelvic movement and trajectory via the mechanical action of the pelvis and its effect on the lower limbs. Manufacturers are developing robots which stimulate different neural circuits by performing several rhythmic and discrete movement of the limbs.

Hospitals & clinics are leaders in the end-user segment for the gait rehabilitation system market. A constant rise in fatal accidents and occupational hazards severely affecting the limbs primarily drives the hospitals and clinic’s market growth. Rehabilitation centers are gaining tremendous importance is the last 2 decades owing to its ability to serve patients suffering from Parkinsonism, muscular dystrophy, etc.

North America is presently dominating the geography segment for the gait rehabilitation system market. Rising prevalence of spinal injuries causing gait disabilities primarily drives the market growth in the region. As per the latest research citings presented by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 17,730 new cases of spinal cord injuries causing paralysis are reported each year in the United States. Domicile of key players such as Otto Bock, Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Cyberdyne, Inc., etc. will further propel the market growth in the region. Europe is placed 2nd in the regional segment owing to the rising prevalence of cerebral palsy in children determines the market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest market growth during the forecast period chiefly due to the rising prevalence of osteoporosis in the geriatric population thereby drastically affecting their ambulatory functions.

Medical device manufacturers actively engaged in the production of gait rehabilitation systems are Otto Bock, Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Rex Bionics, Ltd., ReWalk Robotics, Inc., medica Medizintechnik GmbH., Kinova, Inc., Cyberdyne, Inc., Hocoma, AG (DIH International Limited), Bionik Laboratories Corporation and AlterG, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of neurological and spinal disorders causing gait disabilities worldwide

Technological advancement in the robot rehabilitation systems further accentuate the market growth

Supportive regulatory environment provided by the global regulatory bodies for the early adoption of gait rehabilitation systems

