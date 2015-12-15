Huge Growth for Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market by 2019-2027: Top Key Players Hero Electric, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd (SUNRA), Niu International Co. Ltd., The Electrotherm Group, Inc. and Others

The report aims to provide an overview of Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market with detailed market segmentation by technology, battery, range, and geography. The global electric motorcycle and scooter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electric motorcycle and scooter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key electric motorcycle and scooter companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Energica Motor Company S.p.A. (CRP Group), GenZe (Mahindra Group), GOVECS AG, Harley-Davidson, Inc., Hero Electric, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd (SUNRA), Niu International Co. Ltd., The Electrotherm Group, Inc., Vmoto Limited, Zero Motorcycles Inc.

The global electric motorcycle and scooter market is anticipated to flourish in the forecast period owing to their low operating and maintenance cost, coupled with increasing subsidies and incentives by the government in different nations. However, the growth of the electric motorcycle and scooter market may be hampered due to limited range and lack of power output. Nonetheless, notable developments by the key players of the two-wheeler automotive industry are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the electric motorcycle and scooter market during the forecast period.

The market for electric motorcycle and scooter is expected to create favorable landscape during the forecast period on account of increasing government investments for developing charging infrastructure to encourage emission-free two-wheelers. Asia Pacific markets, especially China and India, is expected to witness robust growth on account of rapid economic development and improving electrification in recent years.

The report analyzes factors affecting electric motorcycle and scooter market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the xx market in these regions.

