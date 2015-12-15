New Opportunities in Higher Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market 2019 Growth Overview, Applications, Future Trend, Scope & Top Key Players Automotive Lighting LLC, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Lumileds Holding B.V., OSRAM Continental GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, SL Corporation, Tungsram among others

The global automotive intelligent lighting market is estimated to account for US$ 3.22 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account for US$ 8.70 Bn by 2027.

The automotive manufacturers worldwide are experiencing significant demand for vehicles ranging from passenger vehicles, lightweight commercial vehicles, and heavyweight commercial vehicles. Higher disposable income in the developed countries and increasing purchasing power capacity among the population in developing countries is significantly driving the advanced technological vehicles procurement. The global Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market is majorly driven by the rapid rise in sales of premium and luxury cars due to rising disposable incomes and continuous partnership of automotive OEMs with semiconductor manufacturers is capitalizing the market. However, the governments of different countries are investing heavily in the advancement of lighting systems integrated with vehicles to provide better visibility during night time are projected to offer considerable opportunities to the players in the automotive intelligent lighting market.

The market players present in automotive intelligent lighting market are mainly focusing on the product enhancements by implementation of advanced technologies as well as contracts signed with the governments. The large firms are adopting the strategy of contracts and acquisitions with the various companies for enhancing its capabilities and expanding its footprint in various geographies. This type of strategy allows the companies for strengthening its footprint in the automotive intelligent lighting market. Also, key market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players included in the global automotive intelligent lighting market are Automotive Lighting LLC, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Lumileds Holding B.V., OSRAM Continental GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, SL Corporation, Tungsram, Valeo SA, and Varroc Group among others.

Developed internet infrastructure, advances in semiconductors technology, availability of high definition displays are all on a path to completely transform the automotive industry. Driver telematics, in-vehicle infotainment systems, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are already being rolled out in the market and are rapidly gaining widespread popularity. As far as the future of this industry is concerned, vehicle with Wi-F, vehicle-to-vehicle communications that would enable complete communication between cars on the road and exchange safety data such as traffic conditions, weather conditions and real-time location services , advanced infotainment systems and applications are anticipated to converge. Whereas, the global automotive sector in the current market scenario is increasingly demanding integration of advanced technological solutions to for better visibility and safety of the driver. The market players are continuously concentrating on the advancement of automotive lighting capabilities. Therefore, automotive OEMs of today have laid strong emphasis on the integration of value-added products that add to the aesthetics of the car and differentiate their product from the rest.

The increasing investment towards procurement of automotive adaptive as well as ambient lighting intended for automotive modernization is driving the automotive intelligent lighting market. High disposable incomes of consumers increasing the propensity of consumers to spend on luxuries coupled with demand for efficient services are the major reasons behind the growing adoptions of automotive intelligent lighting solutions in North America. Performance specifications laid down by the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) for the headlamps have propelled the consumer interests for adaptive headlamps. Several automotive manufacturer are signing contract with lighting product providers to innovate and modernize their vehicle, which is a key boosting factor for automotive intelligent lighting market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market Landscape Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

