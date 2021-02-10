Plastic Compounding Market 2026 | by Major Companies: BASF SE, SABIC, Dow, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., KRATON CORPORATION., DuPont de Nemours, RTP Company

Global plastic compounding market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.08% in the forecast period of 2020- 2026.

This Plastic Compounding report offers detailed coverage of the market and demonstrates each player active in the industry. It supplies a comprehensive analysis of the business aspects like market size, recent development advances, stocks, general tendencies and inventions. Additionally, the data included in the Plastic Compounding report was compiled through data methods like secondary and primary search. An expert group of analysts throws light in addition to lively location of the worldwide market. The Plastic Compounding report provides accurate data and insights related to global market which include CAGR, value, volume, consumption, production, growth rate and revenue.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, BASF SE, SABIC, Dow, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., KRATON CORPORATION., DuPont de Nemours, RTP Company, 3M, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Covestro AG, WASHINGTON PENN PLASTIC CO., INC., Eurostar Engineering Plastics, KURARAY CO., LTD., TEIJIN LIMITED, LANXESS, Solvay, Ravago, Heritage Plastics, Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., Nova Polymers, Inc., Adell Plastics and others.

Compounding is a process in which plastics are manufactured by combining or mixing the different polymers or additives at a molten state. These blends are generally dosed automatically via feeders / hoppers with setpoints. They have the ability to change the physical, thermal, electrical and aesthetic characteristics of the products. Extrusion is mainly used for the compounding. These plastic compounding are widely used in industries such as automotive, electrical and electronics, industry, medical and others.

Market Drivers:

Rising disposable income will drive the market growth

Increasing demand in construction sector mainly in flooring, insulation materials, storage tanks can also act as a market driver

Growth in automotive industry will also enhance the growth of this market

Rising demand and large investment in the water and sanitation management including irrigation, power and transport will boost the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost in the price of the raw materials including polymers, additives and fillers will restrain the market growth

Environmental regulations associated with the plastic recycling will also hinder the market growth

Fluctuation in the price of crude oil and petrochemical

Segmentation: Global Plastic Compounding Market

By Product

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates

Thermoplastic Polyolefins

Poly Vinyl Chloride, Polystyrene

Polyethylene

Polybutylene Terephthalate

Polyamide

Polycarbonate

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Others

By Application

Automotive

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Industrial Machinery

Medical Devices

Optical Media

Others

By Type

Polymer/Copolymers

Additives Anti-Oxidants UV Stabilizers Reinforcement Agents Colorants Others Laser-marking Thermo-stabilizer Anti-microbial Flame-Retardant Anti-static Anti-block Anti-foaming Agents Metal Deactivators Oxygen Scavenger CO2 Barrier Agents



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, MOL Group announced the acquisition of Aurora so that they can enter into recycled plastic compounding market. This will help the company to provide high quality polypropylene, polyamide and recyclate-based compounds. The main aim of the acquisition is to strengthen their petrochemical business and help them to expand in the automotive supplier market

In August 2018, LyondellBasell announced the acquisition of A. Schulman, Inc. a leading supplier of high-performance plastic compounds. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in the market and will also help them to expand their business. It will also double the LyondellBasell’s existing compounding business and will enhance their reach in the market

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Plastic Compounding market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Plastic Compounding market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Plastic Compounding players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Plastic Compounding with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Plastic Compounding submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

