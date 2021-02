Plastic Films Market 2020-2026| by Major Companies: Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Dupont Teijin Films U.S. Limited Partnership; Dow; Berry Global; FSPG; Jindal Poly Films Ltd

Global plastic films market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 184,222.24 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2026.

This Plastic Films report offers detailed coverage of the market and demonstrates each player active in the industry. It supplies a comprehensive analysis of the business aspects like market size, recent development advances, stocks, general tendencies and inventions. Additionally, the data included in the Plastic Films report was compiled through data methods like secondary and primary search. An expert group of analysts throws light in addition to lively location of the worldwide market. The Plastic Films report provides accurate data and insights related to global market which include CAGR, value, volume, consumption, production, growth rate and revenue.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Dupont Teijin Films U.S. Limited Partnership; Dow; Berry Global; FSPG; Jindal Poly Films Ltd.; RPC bpi group; Garware Polyester Ltd.; Innovia Films; Klöckner Pentaplast; RKW Group; Toray Plastics (America), Inc.; Uflex Limited; SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED; Treofan Group; Vibac S.p.A.; POLYPLEX; Inteplast Group and Exxon Mobil Corporation among others.

Plastic films is a type of thin form of plastic that are made up of a variety of materials combined together to form a solid sheet. These films comprise of different resins with each component offering their unique characteristics. These films have the characteristic/capability of being printed on, and also available in different colours. They are also combined with different materials to form more than one layering providing better durability and strength.

Market Drivers:

High growth for bio-plastics products from food packaging applications is expected to augment growth of the market

Light-weight & sustainable nature of these products is expected to augment growth of the market

Growth in demand for decorative laminate products & solutions is also expected to augment growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Growing concerns regarding the increasing cost of raw materials; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulations regarding plastics and their usage presented by the governments is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Plastic Films Market

By Technology

Nanocomposites

Water-Soluble Films

Biodegradable Films

Barrier Polymer Films

By Polymer Type

Polyethylene Films High-Density Polyethylene Films Low-Density Polyethylene Films Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Films

Polypropylene Films Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films Cast Polypropylene Films

Polyvinyl Chloride Films

Polyester/Polyethylene Terephthalate Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET)

Barrier Polymers

Biodegradable Polymers

By Application

Decorative Solid Colors Others

Packaging Blister Packs Electric & Electronic Purposes Food Containers Others

Industrial Advertisement Lighting Construction Materials Safety Materials Others

Agricultural

Medical & Health Care

By End-Use Industry

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Construction

Pharmaceutical

Electrical

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Plastic Films market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Plastic Films market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Plastic Films players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Plastic Films with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Plastic Films submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

